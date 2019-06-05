WarnerMedia Entertainment Names Spadaccini Chief Marketing Officer

WarnerMedia Entertainment said it has promoted HBO executive VP of Marketing Chris Spadaccini as chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment, reporting to WME and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt.

In his new role, Spadaccini will be responsible for all marketing aspects of the new division, including HBO (linear networks, HBO Go and HBO Now), TBS, TNT, truTV, and all aspects of branding and content marketing for the upcoming WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer offering.

News of Spadaccini’s promotion comes on the heels of the announcement that TBS/TNT executive VP and chief marketing officer Michael Engleman will leave after a brief transition period to pursue another opportunity. In a press release, Greenblatt thanked Engleman for his contribution to Turner.

“I’ve long been impressed with the quality and cutting-edge approach of the HBO marketing group overseen by Chris, and I was happy he was up for taking on our whole portfolio of linear networks and streaming platforms,” Greenblatt said in a press release. “In an environment where content volume is soaring everywhere, I’m confident that Chris — through his close working relationships with Casey Bloys at HBO and Kevin Reilly at the WarnerMedia networks and direct-to-consumer business — will make all our shows cut through the clutter.”

Spadaccini joined HBO in 1999, and during his tenure has overseen several of the brand’s most high-profile marketing campaigns, from Game of Thrones to Entourage and The Sopranos. In 2015, he led the marketing strategy for the launch of HBO’s streaming service, HBO Now.

“This is the definition of a dream job,” Spadaccini said in a press release. “I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity that Bob presented to me, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring all of my experience to bear on behalf of the incredible brands and networks of WarnerMedia Entertainment. I’m looking forward to getting to know the great marketing teams at TNT, TBS and truTV, and leveraging the talent and resources across the entire organization to help launch our new direct-to-consumer offering.”

Prior to HBO, Spadaccini worked at VH1 from June 1997 to December 1998, and began his career at PMK/HBH in March 1996, where he helped develop national publicity campaigns for high profile celebrities and corporate clients in entertainment.

Spadaccini is currently a member of the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM); the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS); and One Club, a non-profit organization that promotes excellence in advertising and design.