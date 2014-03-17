Warner Horizon Names Rovner, Paul Co-Presidents of Scripted

Warner Bros. TV execs Susan Rovner and Brett Paul have been named co-presidents of Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

The move adds cable scripted programming to the two's oversight, who will continue to report to Warner Bros. TV Group President and Chief Content Officer Peter Roth.

Rovner, who will continue in her role as executive VP of development for WBTV, will now also be directly responsible for spearheading the development and programming of the studio's scripted television series for cable. Paul will maintain his role as executive VP of WBTV, while also assuming oversight for all business operations, including production, business and legal affairs, operations, finance and administration for the studio's cable production unit.