Warner, CBS, Hulu, E! Supply Web Videos to Slide

Social-networking-software maker Slide licensed online-video content Wednesday from Warner Bros., CBS Interactive, Hulu and Comcast-owned E! Entertainment Television in ad-revenue-sharing agreements, according to news reports.

Hulu is the joint venture of News Corp. and NBC Universal.

Content will include NBC’s Nightly News and Warner’s Beverly Hills90210.

The videos will appear on Slide’s FunSpace Channels service that is scheduled to make its debut Thursday. Its other media-sharing applications include Slide Shows, Top Friends, SuperPoke! and FunWall.

Slide, which was launched in 2005 by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, provides software to users of social Web sites such as MySpace and Facebook to personalize their home pages. Video presented on Slide can easily be discussed and presented to others in each user’s circle of Web friends.