Warner Bros. to Wrap ‘Revolution’ With Digital Comic Series

Warner Bros. will put the finishing touches on its former NBC series Revolution with a four-part digital comic that will be released under the studio’s DC Comics banner.

The show’s second season finale, which was not written to be a series closer, had left open many storylines, prompting a “save the show” campaign from fans.

The creative team behind the NBC series, including executive producers Eric Kripke, J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Jon Favreau, were involved. David Reed and Ryan Parrott handled the writing duties of the digital comic’s four chapters.

“While, unfortunately, we simply can’t make more episodes of the show (alas, there are financial realities we can’t overcome), we can do the next best thing,” said Kripke in a letter to the show’s fans. “Which is end the story. On our terms. Exactly the way we would have.”

The chapters will roll out every two weeks beginning Monday, May 4.