Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing Promotes Borris

Sonia Borris, vice president of marketing and promotions for Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, was named senior VP, marketing and operations, reporting to executive VP Lisa Gregorian.

In the newly created post, Borris will oversee all business operations, as well as marketing, promotions, product integration and client services for its studio and syndication units, comprising Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Television, Telepictures Productions, Warner Bros. Animation, digital producer Studio 2.0, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television.

She will also head up marketing and promotion for its media-sales operation.

Before joining Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, Borris had been in promotion and marketing for the former The WB Network. Her resume also includes stints with Fox Consumer Products and Buena Vista Television.