Warner Bros. Ups Register to President, Animation and Digital Series

Warner Bros. has promoted Sam Register to president, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, the company announced Wednesday. Register will report to Warner Bros. Television Group President and Chief Content Officer Peter Roth.

Since 2008, Register has served as executive VP, creative affairs, for Warner Bros. Animation. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the animation studio while also leading a new live-action production unit for digital content.

“Sam has done an outstanding job shepherding Warner Bros. Animation over the past six years, reinvigorating one of the most storied and accomplished animation production companies in this industry,” Roth said. “His creative instincts coupled with boundless enthusiasm, passion and energy were all key drivers in WBA’s recent successes, and I know that he will bring the same level of leadership and commitment to his new mission of building and expanding our digital series business.”

Register joined Warner Bros. in 2007 as a producer. He had previously spent 10 years at Cartoon Network.