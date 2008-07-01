Warner Bros. TV Restructures

In a move to restructure its production and operations management, Warner Bros. Television tapped studio veterans Brett Paul and Sue Palladino to be executive vice president and executive VP for production, respectively.

In his newly created position, Paul -- WBTV’s executive VP of business affairs, operations and finance since January 2006 -- becomes the company’s top executive on the business side, adding WBTV’s physical production to the departments he already oversees. He will report directly to WBTV president Peter Roth.

Palladino, senior VP of business affairs since January 2007, will now oversee day-to-day production operations for primetime series, TV films and miniseries. She replaces longtime production executive Judith Zaylor, who recently announced her retirement, and will also report to Roth.

“Brett has made invaluable contributions to Warner Bros. Television during his tenure as head of business affairs, operations and finance, and his combination of brilliant negotiating skills and creative business acumen make him the perfect executive to take on oversight of our production activities,” Roth said in a statement announcing the promotions.

“Sue brings nearly 30 years of production and business management experience to the job as our day-to-day head of production, and we are thrilled to have her taking on this new role,” he added.

Paul has been at WBTV since 1995, when he joined as VP of business affairs. Palladino, who joined the company in 1999 as VP of business affairs, shepherded the studio’s deals with several producers, including The Shephard/Robin Co., which produces FX’s Nip/Tuck and TNT’s The Closer.