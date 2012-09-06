Warner Bros. TV Renews Deal With J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot
Warner Bros. Television has re-upped its deal with J.J. Abrams'
Bad Robot Productions, extending its TV pact with the prolific producer and his
partner Bryan Burk through 2015.
The three-year overall agreement will have Bad Robot
continue to develop new TV projects to be produced in association with Warner
Bros. with Abrams and Burk executive-producing. Bad Robot's current TV projects
include CBS' Person of Interest,
Fox's Fringe (now entering its final
season) and the upcoming thriller Revolution
on NBC.
Bad Robot first struck a deal with Warner Bros. in 2006.
Deadline
and Variety first reported the story.
On Tuesday, Warner Bros. also extended its deal with ChuckLorre with a new four-year pact to expand the sitcom producer's projects to
dramas and cable.
