Warner Bros. TV Renews Deal With J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot

Warner Bros. Television has re-upped its deal with J.J. Abrams'

Bad Robot Productions, extending its TV pact with the prolific producer and his

partner Bryan Burk through 2015.

The three-year overall agreement will have Bad Robot

continue to develop new TV projects to be produced in association with Warner

Bros. with Abrams and Burk executive-producing. Bad Robot's current TV projects

include CBS' Person of Interest,

Fox's Fringe (now entering its final

season) and the upcoming thriller Revolution

on NBC.

Bad Robot first struck a deal with Warner Bros. in 2006.

Deadline

and Variety first reported the story.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. also extended its deal with ChuckLorre with a new four-year pact to expand the sitcom producer's projects to

dramas and cable.