Warner Bros. TV, ABC Strike Streaming Deal

ABC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group struck a unique two-year digital-distribution agreement for four shows; Big Shots, Men in Trees, Notes from the Underbelly and Pushing Daisies.

The deal allows ABC to stream episodes of these series online and to retain advertising revenue generated on ABC.com’s broadband player. Episodes of the shows will be available on ABC.com the day after their broadcast premieres and will remain there for up to four weeks following broadcast. ABC can use pilots on alternative platforms to support the launch of the shows.

In the second year of the deal, Warner Bros. has the rights to stream past episodes of the shows that previously streamed on ABC.com. In addition, Warner will offer digital downloads of previous year’s episodes, as well as DVD boxed sets.

Warner can stream episodes to unlimited outlets, but episodes will be branded ABC and promote back to the network.

“This announcement reiterates our commitment to keep our viewers and their needs front-and-center as we continue to lead in the digital arena,” Disney Media Networks co-chair and Disney-ABC Television Group president Anne Sweeney said in a statement.