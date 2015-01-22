Warner Bros. Shopping 'Love Connection' Remake

Warner Bros. is shopping a remake of Love Connection that would be hosted by The Real's Loni Love, said several sources at NATPE this week.

The show is a possible replacement for Let's Ask America, a game show that airs on several Scripps-owned stations. Should Scripps decide to pick up the show, it would likely begin as a slow roll-out on a handful of stations, much like Warner Bros.' TMZ spin-off, TMZ Live.

A Warner Bros. spokesman said the company declines to comment on development.

The Real, a first-run panel talk show, is cleared in 90% of the country for next year and is expected to return.

TVNewscheck first reported this story.