Warner Bros. Sets Netflix Deal for All 236 Episodes of ‘Friends’

In a day of newsmaking by Time Warner, the conglomerate’s Warner Bros. TV announced a landmark deal with Netflix that will see all 10 seasons of Friends made available on the streaming service. The 236 episodes and 83 hours of programming will go live on Jan. 1, 2015.

Netflix released a video Wednesday morning featuring the series well-known theme song, announcing the deal.

Produced by Warner Bros. Friends ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004, a mainstay of the network’s Must See TV primetime comedy block. It won the Primetime Emmy Award for best comedy series in 2002.

Warner Bros. has been promoting the 20th anniversary of the series' premiere this summer, opening a replica of the coffee shop that served as one of the show’s key locations on Lafayette and Broome streets in Manhattan on Sept. 17. The shop is scheduled to close Saturday. Cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow also reunited for a Friends reunion sketch on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Aug. 27.