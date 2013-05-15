Warner Bros. Reorganizes TV Management

Updated at 2:57 p.m. ET

Warner Bros. has announced significant changes to the top management of its TV and home entertainment units, with worldwide television operations for production and distribution being overseen by Peter Roth, Craig Hunegs and Jeffrey Schlesinger.

The changes are effective immediately and were announced as the longtime head of Warner Bros. Television Group Bruce Rosenblum prepares to leave the company. They are the first executive changes announced by Kevin Tsujihara, CEO, Warner Bros. since he assumed his position.

Under the new management structure, Peter Roth will become president and chief content officer of WBTV Group, while keeping his title as president of the TV studio. Rosenblum's deputy Craig Hunegs becomes president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group, with responsibility for the business operations. The longtime head of the studios international TV division, Jeffrey Schlesinger becomes president of worldwide TV distribution.

All three report directly to Tsujihara, CEO, Warner Bros.

Roth and Schlesinger will share oversight of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, headed by Lisa Gregorian, chief marketing officer, Warner Bros. Television Group.

Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, will report to Schlesinger and remain in his role of head of distribution for all television shows produced by Warner Bros. and Telepictures, the first-run production arm of Warner Bros. Television. Hilary Estey-McLoughlin remains president of Telepictures, which now feeds into Roth.

"The digital revolution continues to change every aspect of the way we do business, and this strategic realignment will help us address those changes to better deliver our world-class content to the widest array of consumers across the globe," said Tsujihara in a statement. "Warner Bros. has the world's best television series, films, games and original digital content, and we are committed to maximizing its value to the company, our creative partners and, ultimately, consumers."

As part of the changes at the studio, the Studio's digital strategy will be consolidated under one executive with Thomas Gewecke becoming chief digital officer of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

In addition Ron Sanders and Diane Nelson will also assume additional responsibilities in distribution and games.

In Home Entertainment, Ron Sanders, formerly president, Warner Home Video, will become president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Home Entertainment Distribution.

Diane Nelson remains president, DC Entertainment and adds responsibilities as president and chief content officer for WBIE.

Paige Albiniak contributed to this report.