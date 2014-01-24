Warner Bros. Plans Latin American Version of 'ER'

In an important example of how the Hollywood studios are increasingly creating local versions of their hit shows, Warner Bros. International Television Production has announced plans to produce a Spanish-language version of the hit U.S. series ER in Colombia.

The new version has been commissioned for Latin American markets by Colombian broadcaster RCN, Fox International Channels and TC. The 60-episode season will be produced by Resonant, with the series premiering in the spring of 2014.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Resonanton the first Latin American version of ER,” said Andrew Zein, senior VP, creative, format development and sales at Warner Bros. International Television Production. “It is one of the most successful, highly-rated and recognizable TV programs ever created and we’re excited to see this iconic format produced for Spanish speaking audiences”

The show will air on RCN, explained Fernando Gaitan, VP of content and production at the broadcaster in a statement and on MundoFox in Latin America, and Gonzalo Fiure, chief content officer, Fox International Channels Latin America.

“We are thrilled to offer to all Latin American viewers a unique and high quality content in Spanish such as ER on MundoFox,” Fiure said in a statement.