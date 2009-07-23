Warner Bros., Fox TV Stations to End ‘Beyond Twisted' Test Early

Warner Bros. and Fox TV Stations have decided to end their eight-week test of Beyond Twisted, which compiles some of the world's most bizarre video clips, after the show's third week on the air.

Spokespeople for Fox TV Stations and Warner Bros. confirmed the move Thursday morning.

The show is the latest brainchild of Harvey Levin, executive producer of TMZ, which airs on the Fox TV Stations. Warner Bros. and the Fox stations launched Beyond Twisted on July 6 on six Fox local outlets in an effort to explore the show's potential to play in a diverse number of time slots across Fox stations' schedules.

They planned to review the results of the test after an eight week run, but have decided together after three weeks that they gathered enough information. Indications from the test are that Beyond Twisted is best suited to latenight.

July 24 will be the last day the show airs, and Beyond Twisted is going out of production as of this week.

Fox TV Stations will replace the show in its programming lineups primarily with TMZ, as well as Access Hollywood in some cases. In New York, Beyond Twisted will be replaced by TMZ. In Los Angeles, it will be replaced by the off-net comedy Malcolm in the Middle.