Warner Bros.Fires Charlie Sheen

Warner Bros.

has ended its contract with Two and a

Half Men star Charlie Sheen.

"After

careful consideration, Warner Bros. Television has terminated Charlie Sheen's

services on Two and a Half Men

effective immediately," said Warner Bros. in a statement.

The studio

reportedly informed Sheen of his termination via letter on Monday. The star had

another season left on his contract for CBS' Men.

Production

on Men was shuttered for the rest of

this season on Feb. 24 following insulting statements made by Sheen about the

show and its producers. Sheen subsequently appeared on numerous TV and

radio interviews last week behaving erratically.

No decision has been made about the future of Men without Sheen.

Following the news of his firing, Sheen released a statement to TMZ.com saying it was "very good news."

If CBS and

Warner Bros. decide not to produce a ninth season, Warner Bros. stands to takeapproximately $80 million in losses because of the shortening of the show's

first syndication cycle.