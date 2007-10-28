Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution Back on NATPE Floor

The National Association of Television Program Executives will get a nice boost when Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution () returns to the convention floor for the trade group’s annual conference in January.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed that the company’s domestic division, which had been conducting business from a suite, will increase its profile at the event and join its international unit on the floor. The company has projects in development, including a new talk show with Bonnie Hunt.

“In the four-and-a-half years that I have been here, Warner’s has always given us support,” NATPE chief Rick Feldman said. “We are gratified that [Warner Bros.] domestic and international will be together on the floor in 2008 and hope it speaks to the continued relevance of our marketplace.”

The move is particularly gratifying for Feldman, given Sony Pictures Television’s decision early this year to scale back its presence at the 2008 event and focus on the January Consumer Electronics Show. While Sony said the shift will save $3 million and better integrate its content and electronics divisions, the company will continue to do business at NATPE from a hotel suite.

NATPE will also expand its Achilles Media-produced Mobile++ event, which Feldman called a “crash course” in mobile content.

The 2008 NATPE conference is set for Jan. 28-31 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.