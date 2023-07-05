Warner Bros. Discovery Declares Itself King of the Post-Apocalyptic Linear Cable TV World in Q2

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav wants to know, are you the one still watching his company's linear channels?

Sure, cord cutting has whittled linear TV audiences to the bone in recent years. But if you're Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that somehow convinced the broader video business that low EBIDTA losses on streaming equates to the same thing as having a profitable future, winning the ratings race in that shrunken, post-apocalyptic world is still meaningful.

Take Wednesday's WBD press release, which touted three primetime occasions in the second quarter during which its linear channels controlled 60% or more of the adult 18-49 linear cable TV audience.

The conglomerate said that since March, its networks group, which includes Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, TBS, TNT, TLC, Adult Swim and OWN, also delivered 16 nights with more than a 50% share of cable viewing among adults 18-49.

"Our popular group of networks attracts more than one-third of all cable viewers 25-54 each night," said Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer for WBD's U.S. networks group, in a statement. "In the second quarter, our viewers came for sports, their favorite series and brand-new originals which premiered all quarter long and kept our ratings and audience share high."

Leading the way was TNT's NBA Playoff coverage, with the pro hoops league enjoying its biggest post-season audience in five years across national TV partners. TNT led the cable TV primetime universe in Q2 adults 25-54, 18-34, 18-49, as well as people 2 plus.

Other highlights:

* On TBS, off-net series The Big Bang Theory remained cable’s No. 1 acquired show among adults 25-54, 18-49 and P2+.

* Led by 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, TLC ranked as the No. 2 non-sports cable network among adults 25-54, women 25-54, adults 18-49 and women 18-49.

* Discovery Channel owned three of the top 10 unscripted cable series in primetime among men 25-54: Gold Rush, Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing and Deadliest Catch.

* ID ended the second quarter as the year-to-date No. 1 non-sports cable network in total day among women 25-54.

* OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville was Saturday night’s top original series across linear broadcast and cable among African-American adults and women 25-54, and African-American women 18-49.

Of course, we can make all the glib jokes we want to about WBD's newfound dedication to linear cable under the regime of David Zaslav. But as TVREV analyst Alan Wolk wrote in Next TV last week, linear TV -- dilapidated in reach as it might be -- is still where the ad money is.