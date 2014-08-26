Warner Bros. Considering ‘Full House’ Revival

Full House, the multi-camera sitcom that aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and was a cornerstone of the network’s Friday-night, family-friendly TGIF comedy block, may be primed for a revival. Studio Warner Bros. Television is considering the possibility of relaunching the series, B&C confirmed, though no deal to do so is yet in place.

TV Guide Magazine first reported that former star John Stamos, original executive producer Bob Boyett and creator Jeff Franklin are leading efforts to bring the series back to television, and that former cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier are all involved to varying degrees. In a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Stamos said that he was “sort of working on a twist on a sequel.”

The original Full House is featured regularly on Nick at Nite. Disney Channel in June premiered Girl Meets World, a revival of former TGIF comedy Boy Meets World. The new series has already received a renewal for a second season.