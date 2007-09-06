Warner Bros. Clears Movie Package in 90% of Country

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution licensed a 35-title movie package to stations in 133 markets, representing clearance in 90% of the country.

Among the films in the package are Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Batman Begins, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, March of the Penguins, Million Dollar Baby, The Matrix Revolutions, The Last Samurai, Troy, Oceans Twelve and Good Night and Good Luck.

The package has been cleared on the Fox-owned stations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Washington, D.C.; Houston; Phoenix; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.; Orlando, Fla.; Baltimore; and Gainesville, Fla.

It has also been sold to stations from CBS Television Stations, Belo, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Gannett, Cox, Hearst-Argyle, Media General, Meredith Broadcasting, Clear Channel Communications, ACME, ComCorp/White Knight, Weigel, Grant, Pappas Telecasting and Roberts.