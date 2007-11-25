Warner Bros. Clears The Bonnie Hunt Show

Warner Bros. cleared The Bonnie Hunt Show in more than 75% of the country for next fall, the syndicator said.

The one-hour daytime strip is cleared in 17 of the top 20 markets.

Stations signing on include nine stations from NBC’s recently renamed Local Media Division, which picked up the show in a two-year deal last September.

New additions to the lineup include stations from the Media General, Weigel Broadcasting, Raycom Media, Mission Broadcasting, Max Media, New Vision, Journal Broadcast Group, Clear Channel Communications, Meredith, Local TV, Gray Television, Bahakel Communications, Block, California-Oregon Broadcasters, KHQ, Ramar, Sunbelt, United and Thomas groups.