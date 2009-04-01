Wanda Sykes Returns to Fox for Saturday Late-Night Show
By B&C Staff
Fox confirmed Wednesday that comedian Wanda Sykes will host a new Saturday late-night show beginning in fall 2009.
As first reported Tuesday by B&C, the one-hour 11 p.m. show will mix commentary and panel discussions in the mold of HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher, along with segments from the field.
The show also marks a return to Fox for Sykes, who starred in and served as a writer and producer for the short-lived sitcom Wanda At Large.
"Yes, my relationship with Fox hasn't been the best," Sykes said in a statement announcing the show. "But if Rihanna can go back to Chris Brown, I can go back to Fox. Oprah tried to talk me out of it, but I think Fox has changed."
Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly added, "Wanda is a great alternative voice to the current late-night landscape. She has the perfect personality for Fox, and we look forward to reinvigorating Saturday night TV with her."
