Wanda Sykes Returns to Fox for Saturday Late-Night Show

Fox confirmed Wednesday that comedian Wanda Sykes will host a new Saturday late-night show beginning in fall 2009.

As first reported Tuesday by B&C, the one-hour 11 p.m. show will mix commentary and panel discussions in the mold of HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher, along with segments from the field.

The show also marks a return to Fox for Sykes, who starred in and served as a writer and producer for the short-lived sitcom Wanda At Large.

"Yes, my relationship with Fox hasn't been the best," Sykes said in a statement announcing the show. "But if Rihanna can go back to Chris Brown, I can go back to Fox. Oprah tried to talk me out of it, but I think Fox has changed."

Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly added, "Wanda is a great alternative voice to the current late-night landscape. She has the perfect personality for Fox, and we look forward to reinvigorating Saturday night TV with her."