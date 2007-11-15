Walter Cronkite Joining Retirement Living TV

Legendary newsman and former CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite will join Retirement Living TV as a contributor.

Cronkite will present a weekly commentary, dubbed “Cronkite Commentaries,” on the network’s Daily Café, a live two-hour program originating from Washington, D.C.

Current CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric will introduce the commentaries.

"Cronkite is an American icon. He set the standard for quality journalism in this country, and we are honored to have our nation's most trusted man join Retirement Living TV. His weekly commentary will cement our connection with our fast-growing audience," vice president of programming and production Elliot Jacobson said in a statement. "We are further honored that anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News, Katie Couric, will provide the introduction for the Cronkite Commentaries on our broadcasts."

Some of the commentaries on tap include observations on presidential primaries, political-party conventions, global warming and water consumption.

"I am impressed with Retirement Living TV's mission to serve America's seniors with programming that is intelligent and informational. I look forward to sharing my insights about our nation's top stories with the Daily Café audience," Cronkite said in a statement.

Cronkite will make his Retirement Living TV debut Nov. 20.