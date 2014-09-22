Walmart's Gómez Joins Comcast/NBCU in D.C.

Paul Gómez, director of corporate affairs constituent relations for Walmart has joined NBCU in Washington.

Gómez will be senior director of government affairs for Telemundo. He reports to Melissa Maxfield, senior VP, federal government affairs, for parent, Comcast, and Joe Uva, chairman, Hispanic enterprises and content, for NBCUniversal.

Gómez will work with government affairs execs from both Comcast and NBCU on government relations strategy.

Before joining Walmart, he was director of legislative affairs and strategic partnerships for D&P Creative Strategies and is the former VP of the Hispanic Lobbyists Association.