Walmart Stores to Promote Hallmark Publishing Titles

Hallmark Publishing said it made a deal with Walmart, which will highlight one of Hallmark’s romance novels each month, starting Tuesday.

“These new paperback titles from Hallmark Publishing are an exciting addition to our book department,” said Chris Nagelson, VP of Entertainment at Walmart. “We are always on the hunt for items that will resonate with our customers and I’m looking forward to seeing these in stores soon.”

The first title to be released in stores will be Country Hearts, by Cindi Madsen. Other titles to be released include Love on Location by Cassidy Carter and Love on the Shore by Teri Wilson.

“Our books allow readers to experience all the joy and romance Hallmark movies have to offer” said Stacey Donovan, director, Hallmark Publishing. “We believe Walmart shoppers will love these books and we look forward to providing new, exciting offerings in store each month."

Hallmark Publishing offers wholesome romances that focus on family, friendship, and community, in addition to intriguing mysteries and original titles by USA Today and New York Times bestselling authors.