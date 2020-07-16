Wallace to Interview President Trump July 19 on ‘Fox News Sunday’
Trump was last on the Sunday show late in 2018
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace has President Trump lined up as a guest on the program July 19. The interview happens at the White House and will touch on civil unrest, the pandemic and the election, among other topics.
It is President Trump’s first Sunday show appearance in over a year, according to Fox. He was on Fox News Sunday in November 2018.
Fox News Sunday is a live hour-long program that airs Sunday mornings on Fox, and reruns on Fox News Channel.
Wallace called the president “a tough customer” in an interview with Multichannel News. “I’ve seen it in the way he treats rivals, I’ve seen it occasionally in the tweets he writes about me,” said Wallace.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.