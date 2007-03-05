Wallace Named New Executive Producer at NBC Nightly News

NBC News veteran Alexandra Wallace was named executive producer of NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams Monday, taking the place of John Reiss. Wallace became vice president of NBC News in January 2006. Prior to that, she was executive producer at Weekend Today and senior producer at Today, and worked at CBS News.

“Alex has been an invaluable contributor to Nightly and to the division as a whole since the day she arrived at NBC News,” stated NBC News president Steve Capus. “Giving her direct day-to-day responsibility of our flagship broadcast makes sense in every way.”

Reiss is staying with NBC News, his role to be determined.

Nightly News was a runner-up to ABC’s World News in the February sweep, the first time since 1996 in terms of total viewers and the 25-54 demo. NBC says the executive producer switch was unrelated.

Anchor Brian Williams called his new EP “a pro.”

“There is no one better qualified to lead this broadcast,” he added.

Wallace’s promotion is effective immediately.

