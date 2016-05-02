Wallace Looks Back as ‘Fox News Sunday’ Turns 20

Related: Anthology Format Gets a ‘True’ Rebirth

Fox News Sunday has turned 20, with Chris Wallace the host for 13 of those years. Wallace has interviewed the gamut of newsmakers and presidents, including his recent sit-down with President Obama, and aims to keep doing so for several more years.

Asked about highlights, Wallace says, “Getting to wake up every Sunday at 5:15 and talk to the most powerful people in the country and the world about the issues that are of the keenest interest.”

Ten years after it happened, Wallace can laugh about his interview with President Bill Clinton, during which a testy Clinton charged Wallace with a “conservative hit job.” Wallace describes the exchange as “surreal…that huge head of Bill Clinton, right in front of me, as he wagged that finger at me,” he recalls.

More convivial was Obama on April 10. It was his first Fox News Sunday interview as president, despite a standing request from Fox News. “Timing is everything,” says Wallace, “in life and in television bookings.”