'Walking Dead's Fifth-Season Bow Adds 5M L+3 Viewers

The fifth-season premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead garnered the largest audience in cable history for a drama, and the zombie drama has walked off with another 5 million viewers, gauged on a Nielsen live+3.

The Oct. 12 bow of The Walking Dead episode entitled "No Sanctuary" tallied 22.37 million viewers on a live+3 basis, adding nearly 5.09 million watchers, and a 29% bump from the 17.29 million who watched the installment on a live+same-day level. That marked a 10% improvement from the live+3 advance The Walking Dead realized for its fourth-season starter, according to AMC officials.

Among Madison Avenue's most-coveted watchers of walkers, "No Sanctuary" picked up another 3.54 million of those viewers, lifting its live+3 tally by 32% to 14.5 million from 11 million. That was up from an 8% increase in the demo between the measures for the fourth-season opener.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.