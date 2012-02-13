'Walking Dead' Tops Record Audience in Mid-Season Return

AMC's The Walking Dead

returned from its midseason hiatus to monster ratings, drawing 8.1 million

total viewers to its 9 p.m. episode on Sunday, topping its season two premiereby 11%,

according to numbers from Nielsen.

It was the best drama telecast in basic cable history among

the key adults 18-49 and 25-54 demos, according to AMC, attracting 5.4 million

viewers and 4.4 million, respectively. The previous record was held by Dead's season two opener last October, which

Sunday's episode bested by 12% with adults 18-49 and 6% with those 25-54.

Following Dead at

10 p.m., AMC's new unscripted series Comic

Book Men delivered 2 million viewers, including 1.3 million adults 18-49

and 1.1 million in the A25-54 demo.