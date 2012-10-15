'Walking Dead' Returns to Series-High 10.9M Viewers

Sunday's third season premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead delivered record ratings again for AMC, attracting 10.9 million total viewers, an increase of 50% over last season's premiere.

The zombie drama also drew 7.3 million in the adults 18-49 demographic, up 52% over last year. Walking Dead also improved 46% in adults 25-54 (6.1 million). The 7.4 HH rating was up 54% over last year's premiere as well.

Overall, Sunday's episode grossed 15.2 million total viewers, 10.3 million 18-49 and 8.6 million 25-54, through three airings.

The premiere of Talking Dead also returned well over its first season, attracting 2.1 million total viewers, up 85% over last year's premiere. The 11 p.m. airing also saw an increase of 92% with adults 18-49 (1.5M) and 71% with adults 25-54 (1.3M).