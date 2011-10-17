'Walking Dead' Returns to Record Ratings
Sunday's season two premiere of The Walking Dead delivered record ratings for AMC, attracting 7.3
million total viewers.
The zombie drama also drew 4.8 million in the adults 18-49
demographic, breaking the basic cable record for a single drama telecast. Walking Dead improved 36% in the key
demo and 35% in adults 25-54 (4.2 million - also a basic cable record) over its
season one average.
Total viewership for the premiere episode increased 38% over
the series' season one average, and Sunday's 4.8 household rating was up 36%
over last season's rating.
Overall, Sunday's episode reached 11 million viewers through
three airings.
