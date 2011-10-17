'Walking Dead' Returns to Record Ratings

Sunday's season two premiere of The Walking Dead delivered record ratings for AMC, attracting 7.3

million total viewers.

The zombie drama also drew 4.8 million in the adults 18-49

demographic, breaking the basic cable record for a single drama telecast. Walking Dead improved 36% in the key

demo and 35% in adults 25-54 (4.2 million - also a basic cable record) over its

season one average.

Total viewership for the premiere episode increased 38% over

the series' season one average, and Sunday's 4.8 household rating was up 36%

over last season's rating.

Overall, Sunday's episode reached 11 million viewers through

three airings.