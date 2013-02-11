'Walking Dead' Returns to Record 12.3 Million Viewers

The midseason premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead returned

to 12.3 million total viewers Sunday at 9 p.m. according to Nielsen, its

largest audience ever.

The episode also delivered a series-high 7.7 million adults

18-49. Walking Dead broke its previous series recordsset for its third season premiere on Oct. 14, 2012, in both marks,

improving 13% in total viewers and 6% in the key demo.

Combined with encores at 11 p.m., midnight and 2 a.m., the

episode garnered 16.6 million total viewers and 10.7 million adults 18-49 for

the night.

At 10 p.m., a new episode of Talking Dead averaged

4.1 million viewers and 2.7 million adults 18-49, up 95% and 80%, respectively,

over the season three premiere episode.

The Walking Dead has already been renewed for a fourth season, but without Glen Mazzara, who served as showrunner on the series for seasons two and three.