'Walking Dead' Renewed for Season Four Without Mazzara

AMC has given a fourth season to cable hit The Walking Dead, but showrunner Glen Mazzara will leave the highly-rated series.

AMC and Mazzara mutually agreed to sever the relationship. "Both parties acknowledge that there is a difference of opinion about where the show should go moving forward, and conclude that it is best to part ways," said Mazzara and AMC in a joint statement. "AMC is grateful for his hard work. We are both proud of our shared success." Mazzara will remain on to finish the second half of season three, which premieres Feb. 10.

This is the second time the popular zombie drama will undergo a change in leadership. Frank Darabont, who developed the show for AMC, left after season one for similar reasons.

"My time as showrunner on The Walking Dead has been an amazing

experience, but after I finish season three, it's time to move on," Mazzara said in a statement. "I have

told the stories I wanted to tell and connected with our fans on a level

that I never imagined. It doesn't get much better than that. Thank you

to everyone who has been a part of this journey."

Walking Dead executive producer Gale Ann Hurd added in a statement: "I am appreciative and grateful to Glen for his hard work on The Walking Dead. I am supportive of AMC and Glen's decision and know that the series is in great hands with one of the most talented and dedicated casts and crews in the business. I look forward to the show's continued success."

Season three premiered Oct. 14 to a cable-record 10.9 million total viewers and also drew 10.5 million for its midseason finale Dec. 2.