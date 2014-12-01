‘Walking Dead’ Pulls in 14.8M for Midseason Finale

AMC wrapped the first half of The Walking Dead’s fifth season with 14.8 million viewers tuning in on Sunday night.

While not a series record, it was the best viewership for a winter finale in the drama’s history, topping last year’s corresponding episode by 23%. Of those 14.8 million, 9.6 million were in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo.

The live after-show Talking Dead also drew its best numbers for a midseason finale, with 6.6 million total viewers and 4.2 million among the adults the 18-49 demo.

The first half of Walking Dead’s fifth season averaged 14.6 million viewers, with 9.5 million of them coming among adults 18-49. The zombie drama has defeated NBC’s Sunday Night Football five times this season with the young demo.

The Walking Dead returns Feb. 8 and will lead into the series premiere of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.