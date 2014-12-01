Trending

‘Walking Dead’ Pulls in 14.8M for Midseason Finale

AMC wrapped the first half of The Walking Dead’s fifth season with 14.8 million viewers tuning in on Sunday night.

While not a series record, it was the best viewership for a winter finale in the drama’s history, topping last year’s corresponding episode by 23%. Of those 14.8 million, 9.6 million were in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo.

The live after-show Talking Dead also drew its best numbers for a midseason finale, with 6.6 million total viewers and 4.2 million among the adults the 18-49 demo.

The first half of Walking Dead’s fifth season averaged 14.6 million viewers, with 9.5 million of them coming among adults 18-49. The zombie drama has defeated NBC’s Sunday Night Football five times this season with the young demo.

The Walking Dead returns Feb. 8 and will lead into the series premiere of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.