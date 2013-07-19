'Walking Dead' to Premiere Season Four Oct. 13
AMC announced Friday that The Walking Dead will
premiere its fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.
As in previous years, AMC will divide Walking Dead's
season into two eight-episode blocks, with the back-half premiering in February
2014. The zombie hit will return to international audiences that same week in
Fox International Channels markets.
The live after-show Talking Dead will premiere the
same night immediately following at 10 p.m. Season four will be the first under
new showrunner Scott Gimple.
Walking Dead's premiere coincides with AMC's annual AMCFearfest,
which runs Oct. 13-31.
