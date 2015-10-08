'Walking Dead' Mobile Game Launched by Next Games

AMC and Next Games launched The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, the official mobile game based on TV’s highest rated entertainment show.

In the game, players are guided by Daryl Dixon as they attempt to survive in a zombie-infested world.

The game features locations from the show, including the Terminus train yard and the prison and employs the signature weapons used by the cast.

The sixth season of The Walking Dead premieres on Oct. 11 with a 90-minute episode.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tBtf6iGjaI[/embed]