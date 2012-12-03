'Walking Dead' Midseason Finale Scores With 10.5 MillionViewers

The midseason finale of AMC's The Walking Dead delivered scary-high ratings on Sunday night,

drawing 10.5 million total viewers at 9 p.m., up 58% from its season two

midseason finale.

Combined with its 10 p.m. and midnight replays, the finale

episode totaled 15.2 million viewers for the night. The drama also posted major

year-over-year gains with the key demos, up 54% among adults 18-49 to 6.9 million

viewers and up 52% with adults 25-54 to 6 million viewers.

Walking Dead is averaging 6.7 million adults 18-49 this season, becoming the first cable series to beat all the fall broadcast entertainment series in the key demo, this year drawing more younger viewers than The Voice, Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory.

Following TWD, the

midseason finale of the live after show Talking

Dead averaged 2.2 million total viewers at 11 p.m. and 1.5 million viewers

in each of the key adult demos, improving by more than 100% in all three marks.

Walking Dead will

resume its final eight episodes of season three on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.