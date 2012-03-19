'Walking Dead' Finale Hits High With 9 Million Viewers

The season two finale of AMC's The Walking Dead hit a series high on Sunday night, attracting an

audience of 9 million total viewers to its 9 p.m. airing, according to Nielsen.

That audience was up 50% over the series' season one finale,

as was the delivery for adults 18-49 (6 million viewers) and adults 25-54 (5.3

million viewers). Along with the 11:30 p.m. re-airing, 10.5 million total

viewers saw the finale episode.

Overall, Walking Dead

averaged 6.9 million total viewers in season two, gaining 32% over its freshman

run, and a similar jump to 4.6 million adults 18-49 and 4 million adults 25-54.