'Walking Dead' Finale Hits High With 9 Million Viewers
The season two finale of AMC's The Walking Dead hit a series high on Sunday night, attracting an
audience of 9 million total viewers to its 9 p.m. airing, according to Nielsen.
That audience was up 50% over the series' season one finale,
as was the delivery for adults 18-49 (6 million viewers) and adults 25-54 (5.3
million viewers). Along with the 11:30 p.m. re-airing, 10.5 million total
viewers saw the finale episode.
Overall, Walking Dead
averaged 6.9 million total viewers in season two, gaining 32% over its freshman
run, and a similar jump to 4.6 million adults 18-49 and 4 million adults 25-54.
