'Walking Dead' Finale Draws 15.7M Viewers

The season four finale of AMC's The Walking Dead drew 15.7 million viewers Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight number. The audience—the largest for a season-ending episode in series history—was nearly even with the season premiere’s 15.8 million viewers, and just short of the show’s all-time high of 16.1 million, a record for scripted cable television.

The finale also drew 10.2 million adults 18-49.

The fourth season of The Walking Dead averaged 13.3 million total viewers live-plus-same day and 8.6 million viewers ages 18-49—up 24% and 22%, respectively, from the previous season.

After-show Talking Dead hit series highs Sunday night with 7.3 million total viewers and 4.7 million adults 18-49.

Finishing the night for AMC, the season three finale of Comic Book Men, airing at midnight drew 1.1 million viewers and 715,000 adults 18-49.