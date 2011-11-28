'Walking Dead' Draws 6.6 Million Viewers for Mid-Season Finale

Sunday night's mid-season finale of AMC's zombie-themed series The Walking Dead scared up 6.6 million viewers, the network said Monday.

The Nov. 27 episode of the series also drew 4.5 million viewers within the adult 18-49 demo and 3.9 million viewers among adults 25-54, said the network. Through the first seven episodes of its 13-episode sophomore campaign, The Walking Dead is averaging a cable series best 4.4 million adult 18-49 viewers, according to AMC officials, as well as 6.5 million total viewers -- both about 25% above the series' inaugural season numbers.

AMC will resume original episodes of The Walking Dead on Feb. 12, the network said.