Walken to Play Captain Hook in NBC's 'Peter Pan' #TCA14

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Christopher Walken has been cast as Captain Hook in NBC's upcoming live-action musical Peter Pan Live.

"He's one of the great actors in our business," Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said when announcing the casting Sunday at the TCA summer press tour.

Peter Pan Live is scheduled to premiere Dec. 4. The special is being executive produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who produced NBC's 2013 live-action version of the Sound of Music.