Wald To Helm Piers Morgan's CNN Show
Jonathan Wald has been named executive producer of
CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight, which
will be taking over the primetime slot from Larry King.
Wald had been in discussions to take on thatpost for several weeks.
"CNN is an important news organization and a powerful worldwide
brand," said Wald in a statement. "I am so excited to join this
team. I can't wait to get started and to collaborate with Piers on
redefining the long-form interview program in primetime."
Wald is the former CNBC executive and executive
producer of Today and Nightly News at NBC.
He left CNBC in 2009 and has been on the faculty
at Columbia University's journalism school.
Morgan's show debuts in January.
