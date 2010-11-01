Wald To Helm Piers Morgan's CNN Show

Jonathan Wald has been named executive producer of

CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight, which

will be taking over the primetime slot from Larry King.

Wald had been in discussions to take on thatpost for several weeks.

"CNN is an important news organization and a powerful worldwide

brand," said Wald in a statement. "I am so excited to join this

team. I can't wait to get started and to collaborate with Piers on

redefining the long-form interview program in primetime."

Wald is the former CNBC executive and executive

producer of Today and Nightly News at NBC.

He left CNBC in 2009 and has been on the faculty

at Columbia University's journalism school.

Morgan's show debuts in January.