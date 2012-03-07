Wahlberg,Levinson Re-Team on A&E's 'Teamsters' Pilot

Entourage executive producers

Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson are re-teaming to produce the pilot for A&E's

unscripted series, Teamsters (wt).

Teamsters will

give viewers a look into Boston's

Teamsters Local 25 union as they battle for the rights of their 11,000 members.

"A&E

strives to remain ahead of the curve while delivering first class auspices to our

audience," said Bob DeBitetto, president & GM, A&E and BIO

Channel. "We're so proud to collaborate with this group of producers and

offer an authentic point of view from the unique characters this world

provides."

Additional

executive producers include Stephen Levinson, Kevin Harrison and Bill Thompson.

The series is produced by Closest to the Hole

Productions, Leverage Management and Transition Productions.

"Closest

to the Hole, Leverage and Transition Productions are excited to be

collaborating with Bob DeBitetto and David McKillop at A&E," said

Levinson. "We believe A&E is the perfect venue to create a

cutting-edge show that promises to be like nothing else on television."