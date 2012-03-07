Wahlberg,Levinson Re-Team on A&E's 'Teamsters' Pilot
Entourage executive producers
Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson are re-teaming to produce the pilot for A&E's
unscripted series, Teamsters (wt).
Teamsters will
give viewers a look into Boston's
Teamsters Local 25 union as they battle for the rights of their 11,000 members.
"A&E
strives to remain ahead of the curve while delivering first class auspices to our
audience," said Bob DeBitetto, president & GM, A&E and BIO
Channel. "We're so proud to collaborate with this group of producers and
offer an authentic point of view from the unique characters this world
provides."
Additional
executive producers include Stephen Levinson, Kevin Harrison and Bill Thompson.
The series is produced by Closest to the Hole
Productions, Leverage Management and Transition Productions.
"Closest
to the Hole, Leverage and Transition Productions are excited to be
collaborating with Bob DeBitetto and David McKillop at A&E," said
Levinson. "We believe A&E is the perfect venue to create a
cutting-edge show that promises to be like nothing else on television."
