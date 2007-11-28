WAGA Atlanta Launching 11 p.m. News
Fox owned-and-operated WAGA Atlanta will debut its 11 p.m. news, titled FOX5 News Edge at 11, Jan. 14.
The newscast will air Monday-Friday, bringing the station’s local-news total to 43 hours per week.
“FOX5 News Edge is a natural extension of our station’s strong news franchise and is designed to complement our top-rated FOX5 News at 10,” vice president and general manager Gene McHugh said. “News Edge will deliver the news of the day in a unique, fast-paced format.”
The new newscast will be anchored by Tom Haynes, who comes to WAGA from WSVN Miami.
Cox’s WSB has long been the revenue leader in the nation’s No. 9 DMA. WAGA was the runner-up last year, and it won late news in July, with its 10 p.m. show inching ahead of WSB’s 11 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.