WAGA Atlanta Launching 11 p.m. News

Fox owned-and-operated WAGA Atlanta will debut its 11 p.m. news, titled FOX5 News Edge at 11, Jan. 14.

The newscast will air Monday-Friday, bringing the station’s local-news total to 43 hours per week.

“FOX5 News Edge is a natural extension of our station’s strong news franchise and is designed to complement our top-rated FOX5 News at 10,” vice president and general manager Gene McHugh said. “News Edge will deliver the news of the day in a unique, fast-paced format.”

The new newscast will be anchored by Tom Haynes, who comes to WAGA from WSVN Miami.

Cox’s WSB has long been the revenue leader in the nation’s No. 9 DMA. WAGA was the runner-up last year, and it won late news in July, with its 10 p.m. show inching ahead of WSB’s 11 p.m.