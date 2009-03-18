Wachtel Upped At USA

Posted at 6:24 p.m. ET

Jeff Wachtel has been promoted to president of original programming for USA Network.

He joined the network in 2001 as executive VP of original programming, managing the development and launch of shows such as Monk, Psych, Burn Notice and In Plain Sight among others.

"As head of original programming, Jeff’s leadership has inspired the team responsible for one of the most successful slates in all of television,” said USA president Bonnie Hammer, in a statement. "His creative intellect, impeccable taste and production savvy are among the best in the business, and we look forward to having his stamp of originality on all future successes here at USA.”

Wachtel will also continue in his role as co-head of original content for Universal Cable Productions with Mark Stern, overseeing content development for USA, Syfy and third party networks