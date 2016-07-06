Vubiquity Beefs Up Sales Team

Digital video services provider Vubiquity has added to its sales team, bringing Donna Thomas in as senior VP of studio sales and Kristopher Brown as senior VP of digital sales, the company announced.

Thomas will oversee Vubiquity’s business relationships with film and TV studios and brings more than 15 years of media sales experience to the company, most recently working as VP of sales for Technicolor’s creative services division. Prior to Technicolor, Thomas was senior VP of sales and distribution at Deluxe Entertainment Services.

Brown will handle sales for Vubiquity’s digital retailer and content owner business and most recently served as VP of sales for global digital accounts at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Brown brings more than 20 years of experience at both Disney and Warner Bros.

“We are thrilled to have Kris and Donna on the Vubiquity team,” said Gabriel Berger, executive VP of sales at Vubiquity. “Their combined expertise and passion for delivering tangible solutions is a huge win for our customers and our company.”