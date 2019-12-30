Vox Launches Targeting Based on First-Party Data

Vox Media said it launched Forte, a platform that uses first-party data about its users to help marketers target their ad messages.

Vox, which merged with New York Media, publisher of New York, has 13 editorial networks. The first party data provides information about behavior, consumer interest and actions, the company said.

“Forte is a next generation solution in how marketers can reach audiences, moving away from a reliance on third-party data. It can optimize to the needs of any marketer in real-time and it serves as an immediate solution to browser policy changes and privacy regulation,” said Ryan Pauley, chief revenue officer at Vox Media. “The future of this industry belongs to the brands and media companies that have deep and direct connections with their audiences. This platform puts Vox Media in a place to confidently succeed in a world where third-party data will likely cease to exist.”

Forte will also help the company improve its user experience, the company said.

“Forte identifies user interests faster and more effectively by drawing from engagement signals,” said Megan Walton, VP of revenue product at Vox Media. “As a result, it delivers an immediate and nuanced understanding of how and why users come to our brands in the moment. From there, we can achieve multidimensional outcomes, including advertising effectiveness and more relevant content recommendations.”