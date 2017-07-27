Volvo Sponsors CNN Virtual Reality Coverage of Solar Eclipse

Volvo Cars is backing CNN’s use of technology to cover the solar eclipse that will occur in August.

CNN will be using 360-degree video cameras with 4K resolution and virtual reality. The entire event will be live-streamed around the world on CNN.com/eclipse.

Volvo has also introduced www.RacingTheSun.com, where viewers can get more information on how the automaker is working with the news network.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The 2017 eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Bob Jacobs, VP of marketing, product and brand communication at Volvo Car USA. “It’s amazing to think that when the last solar eclipse crossed the United States coast-to-coast, an artist’s painting or perhaps a photograph was the best way to share it. Thanks to Volvo, CNN and emerging technology, people can experience the eclipse as if they are there.”

As part of Volvo’s arrangement with CNN, four of the live streams will feature branded content for Volvo and integrate 2018 Volvo XC60s outfitted with special 360° cameras.

“In anticipation of this historic natural event, CNN and Volvo have partnered to bring the public unique access through a never-before-attempted execution,” said Michal Shapira, senior VP of news content partnerships at Turner Ignite. “This incredible partnership aligns Volvo with our cutting-edge live VR capabilities, award-winning branded content through our brand studio Courageous, and massive global reach to capture this unique moment in time, while also underscoring the spirit of the all-new Volvo XC60 to embrace the future.”