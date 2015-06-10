‘The Voice’ Sets Coaches for Season 9

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams have been tapped as coaches for season 9 of NBC's The Voice.

Carson Daly will return as host of the music competition series.

“With such an astounding group of coaches at the peak of their musical ingenuity and Carson returning as our host, we are thrilled for what season nine will bring,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “The expertise and camaraderie of this panel will provide an immeasurable experience for the artists and must-see entertainment for all who are watching.”

The ninth season will premiere in September.

Levine and Shelton have been coaches on The Voice since its premiere in 2011. This will be the third and second go around for Williams and Stefani, respectively.

The series was created by John de Mol, who executive produces with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Marc Jansen and Lee Metzger.