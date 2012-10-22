'The Voice' to Air Three Nights Week of Nov. 5
NBC's The Voice
will air five hours over three nights the week of Nov. 5 as the reality series
enters the voting round of the competition.
Since the show's regular Tuesday broadcast will be preempted
on Nov. 6 because of NBC News' Election Night coverage, The Voice will air its Monday edition plus Wednesday, Nov. 7 from
8-10 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 8 from 8-9 p.m.
The scheduling puts The
Voice in direct competition with Fox's The
X Factor on Wednesday and Thursday of that week. The last time the rivalshows aired head to head on Sept. 12, Voice
topped X Factor with a 3.4 adults
18-49 rating to Fox's 2.7 in their shared hour.
